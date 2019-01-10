Crews prep for winter weather expected in Indiana this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Hoosiers are bracing for a wintry weekend ahead. Some crews spent Thursday preparing for the several inches of snow expected to fall.

"We love the winter," Carla Zerkle said.

Zerkle stopped by Sullivan Hardware and Garden to shop, and in the process, picked up a pair of boots durable for the weather.

"They're good for all weather but definitely snow," she said.

The workers at the store said they expect to see more people in line as the wintry weather gets closer.

"What they want to get that I recommend is always ice melt, and or more importantly car deicer for you windshields," clerk Ian Mcmath said. "Take the time to seek precautions because you never know what exactly is going to hit."

INDOT crews spent time Thursday prepping, too.

"Haven't had a ton of snow or ice to contend with so far so our supplies are in good shape and our vehicles are in good shape as well," INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning said.

Manning said crews started pretreating major roads with a salt water mixture Thursday.

"Really helps give the opportunity to soak into the pavement and once the snow starts falling prevents that from really building up and bonding to the road," he said.

But crews want you to pay attention, too.

"If you do have to be out there be careful, slow down, give yourself extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you and when you're near one of our plow trucks, stay behind them, give them plenty of room to work," Manning said.

The Office of Public Health and Safety also shared more tips on how you can prepare and stay safe:

Prepare your car for cold and wintry weather. Pack an emergency road kit to be kept in your vehicle for the season, including a blanket, first aid kit, non-perishable food, and phone charger.

Brush up on your winter weather awareness terms – learn the difference between a watch, warning, and advisory here.

Always use safe home heating practices: Replace filters in central heating systems Set up space heaters at least three feet away from heat sources Ensure flues and chimneys are clear before using a fireplace or wood stove Never use a stove or oven for heating

Remember winter driving tips: Check conditions before your tip and plan accordingly Slow down If you start sliding, turn slightly into the skid Know when to quit

Check on family and neighbors who may be vulnerable to cold temperatures

Visit ready.gov for additional winter weather safety tips.