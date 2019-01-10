Fans preparing to cheer on the Colts during big game against the Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts fans are charged up and ready to roar, from social media enthusiasm to spreading the Colts love all around town. Former Colts player Gary Brackett turned to Twitter to see just how pumped up fans were and was met with an overwhelming response.

"I just asked would people be interested if we had a watch party. And we had a bunch of people chime in so we decided to make it happen. It's funny after we put it up it was sold out in like 5 to 10 minutes," Brackett said.

Brackett owns the Stacked Pickle sports bar franchise in central Indiana and will host a watch party at the West Carmel location at 106th and Michigan Rd. Since that location is sold out, he's spreading the party to all of the Stacked Pickle locations.

But the team will also feel the hometown support in Kansas City. The Blue Crew is ready to hit the road. FOX59 caught up with President Brent Vogel.

"Everywhere you go now throughout the city all you're hearing about is Colts this, Colts that. I was at the dentist the other day and everybody was talking about Colts football," Vogel said.

The Blue Crew will host a Colts tailgate in Kansas City Friday at 6 p.m. at the Brew Top Pub and Patio.

Vogel says a Kansas City fan actually named the Blue Crew when the Colts defeated the Chiefs in the playoffs in 1995. He says a K.C. fan walked by the group and said "good game Blue Crew." Two years later, the group formed with the same name in 1997. Twenty years later, the group is stronger than ever.

"It's a little different feel now to it. Maybe it's because we haven't been in the playoffs the last couple years but I feel like we're one big family now."

