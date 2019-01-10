Fun recipes for your Colts Playoff Party!

So here’s the deal — the Colts started the season 1-5.

1 and 5 for crying out loud!

If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that they would not only make the playoffs but win their first game, I would have said no way Jose. Fat chance.

But here we are!

That being said, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate. Even though it’s not the Super Bowl, you better believe there will be plenty of viewing parties across the state. So I wanted to create some easy recipes that you could quickly whip up before friends come over. All of these recipes are no-bake.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Bleed Blue Candy Popcorn

Ingredients

12 cups popped popcorn (you can buy the already-popped variety at the store or make it yourself)

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk (any variety)

2 Tablespoons corn syrup

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Blue food coloring

Directions

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine sugar, milk, corn syrup and salt. Cook mixture over medium heat until it reaches a low boil and the temperature hits 230 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir in vanilla extract and once the bubbles settle down, add in the blue food coloring. The color appears darker in the saucepan than it does on the popcorn, so go a few shades darker to achieve the color you want. Working quickly, pour the sugar syrup over the bowl of popcorn and use a spatula to fold and stir the syrup over the popcorn gently to coat. Spread the coated popcorn onto a large piece of wax paper to cool and dry.

Horseshoe Marshmallow Treats

Ingredients

6 Tablespoons Challenge butter

1 (10-ounce) bag marshmallows

6 cups Cap’n Crunch Oops All Berries cereal

Directions