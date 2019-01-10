× Man dies after crashing into back of INDOT salt truck, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was killed after crashing into an INDOT salt truck stopped at a traffic light.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Michigan Road just south of 96th Street.

Indiana State Police say one of INDOT’s salt trucks was stopped at a red light along Michigan Road, and it was about to make a left turn onto westbound I-465, when all of a sudden a car rear-ended the truck. The car then spun around before coming to a stop.

Medics found the driver of the car unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the INDOT truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation; alcohol is not believed to be a factor. There is no further information to release at this time.