Motorist killed in rear-end collision with state highway salt truck

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a traffic accident on the city’s north side early Thursday morning involving a state vehicle.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the northbound lane of Michigan Rd. just south of the intersection of W. 96th St. According to Indiana State Police investigators, the driver of a car drifted over and struck the rear of an INDOT salt truck that was stopped at the traffic light. The car then spun around before coming to a stop. The driver of a semi-trailer truck witnessed the accident in his rear view mirror and is talking with ISP investigators about what he saw.

