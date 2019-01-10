Muncie barn fire leaves owner grateful for the community he lives in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie farmer is thankful for his community after his barn went up in flames on Sunday. Farmer Alan Wright said it took nine different volunteer fire departments and 300,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

He said even though the fire destroyed his barn and killed his niece’s goats, he’s thankful no humans were harmed and firefighters were able to save his home.

"A straw fire or barn fire is so tough to put out because the flames get in the straw and it just continues burning," Alan Wright said.

Firefighters knew the barn was far gone, but still had to save Alan Wright’s home and another barn near it.

“When you thank them they just say hey we’re just doing our job. It’s not their job it’s their second job. Their real job is a working job and as a volunteer they’re not paid," Wright said.

He’s used to helping others and not receiving it. He saw how generous his rural farming communities are the night of the blaze.

"They didn’t have to come out on that night. They are just volunteer fireman. They may be farmers, doctors, nurses, and engineers," Wright said.

The barn is a total loss. Nothing remains but charred pieces of the barn; damaged hay and straw is being destroyed through a controlled burn.

"The barn is gone and we have pictures and stuff of it; that’s just one of the tragedies. We are so glad that the house didn’t go or the other barn didn’t go and that’s because of the volunteer fireman we have around here," Wright explained.

He’s extremely grateful for the community he lives in. Wright said it’s going to cost $50,000 to replace the barn and the contents inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.