New year, new look? Stretch your dollar with these simple tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's a new year, and it can be a new you. If you want to change up your look, or just update it, you can stretch your dollar with a few simple ideas. The first one is not to spend a ton of money buying new things. The first thing you should do is “shop your own closet.” Figure out what you already have, what you need, and then shop.

“If you're going to the mall, then you want to go to the clearance racks first, then actually go to the regular racks. A lot of the times you'll find some of the same items actually in clearance. Many are returned items that are still new and at a fraction the price,” says Ashley Stylz, fashion expert.

Stylz travels all over the country and now she also works out of a new place on East Ohio, you may want to check out. The DR Barber Salon opened in the heart of downtown Indianapolis in mid-October. DR stands for Derrick Richardson who owns the salon and is also a stylist.

“We have a lot of traffic, new clients, and it’s very diverse. It’s been beautiful, with a window view. It’s lovely down here,” said Derrick Richardson, Owner of The DR Barber Salon.

Richardson says, if you're talking about hair styles, you don't always need a full cut. For some customers, it's all about “the line.”

“The line is just like grass. You can cut your grass, but if you don't edge it, it can look like a mess! Instead of a full hair-cut, basically clean up the line around your cheekbones, the lips, forehead and the back of the neck,” said Richardson.

The salon also has a few stylists downstairs in the two-story facility. They try to help customers get the look they want, without blowing their budget.

“You can get a look that is very versatile without a lot of commitment. I have a customer for example who didn’t want to have to change her hair color, so we applied clip-in extensions. Ashley now has longer hair and some highlights for about $125,” said Robin Banks, Stylist.

Depending on the quality and where you get them, permanent extensions can easily run from $400 to $700.

“I love these extensions because you can just clip them in, in no time. They are really easy to do and easy to curl as well. They also blend really well with my hair,” said Stephanie Pottenger, D R Salon Client.

When you're making over that new you, shop for savings, as many places have deals on certain days.

“Some salons run specials and in our case, Monday through Wednesday, we do $10 off full service, along with other deals," said Richardson.

Another great idea to save on a new look is to use coupons. An estimated 85 percent of sales are not done with coupons and they are out there ready to be used. You can set up an email account with different stores so they email them to you directly, instead of searching around the web. You can also visit beauty or barber schools supervised by a licensed stylist. It’s often half the cost.

For clothes, new styles are often all about the retro look. That means you can get cool items at a fraction of the price when you shop consignment stores. You can also make a little money by selling your old clothes. That will offset what you spend. Many companies also make it easy for you to sell your stuff online. Keep in mind, you can also save money on hair, clothes and fashion if you can find places that do several aspects of fashion.

“We have a beautician, a barber, and we actually sell hair. I am in the in house stylist and we're also going to have an esthetician and we're looking for a massage artist as well, so we're definitely wanting to be that one place you go to,” said Styles of DR Salon.

Some simple skin care tips include, looking for popular online tutorials which can help you find new products. It can also prevent you from spending money on trying out new items that you might not like in the end.

Many salons like Ulta and Sally’s Beauty offer coupons and returns on unsatisfied purchases, while Sephora offers free mini makeovers. Even Groupon has deals on everything from hair to skin care. Just read the reviews so you know what has worked for other customers.