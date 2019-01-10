Take a look at this: Cops push ‘move over’ laws with terrifying crash vids

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Authorities are hoping dash cam videos of terrifying crashes will convince drivers to “move over.”

Newly released video shows a car slamming into a Florida state trooper’s stopped cruiser.

The trooper was only slightly injured, but the other driver received serious injuries.

Another video from Ohio shows authorities darting out of the path of a careening vehicle.

Amazingly, no one was injured in that incident.

Both videos were released to remind drivers to slow down, move over, and proceed with caution when seeing emergency vehicles.

In both Florida and Ohio, the “move over” requirements are state law.

—

A Kansas City news chopper trying to get stadium aerials ahead of the Chiefs/Colts playoff game stumbled upon another big game instead — Mario Kart!

The popular video game was being played on the giant screen at the Royal’s Kauffman Stadium, which is next door to Arrowhead Stadium.

The images quickly spread on the internet, but the mystery was soon solved.

Royals Charities tweeted that the game was part of an event at the stadium. They teased “jumbotron gaming” as a possible charity auction item in 2019.

Royal players even got in on the fun, laying claims to their favorite Mario Kart characters.