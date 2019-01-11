Alexandria parents facing neglect charges after baby dies of heroin intoxication

TRAFFIC: Standoff on I-65 NB near 38th Street after police chase ends
Posted 7:30 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, January 11, 2019

Leelan Jones (Photo courtesy of Randall and Roberts Westfield Road Funeral Center)

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – Two Alexandria parents are facing neglect charges in connection with the death of their infant son.

The child, 4-month-old Leelan Jones, passed away on February 27, 2018. Authorities say his cause of death has been heroin intoxication.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX59 on Friday that neglect charges have been filed against Leelan’s parents, 28-year-old Daniel E. Jones and 29-year-old Tiffany McNutt.

Jones and McNutt had not been booked into the county jail as of 7 p.m. Friday.