INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new date has been announced for the Alabama concert that was supposed to take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.

The iconic country rock band will now bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Indianapolis venue on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The show will start at 7 p.m.

📣 ALABAMA UPDATE: The new performance date for @TheAlabamaBand 50th Anniversary Tour will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7 PM. More info ➡️ https://t.co/1oPoPVImXh pic.twitter.com/L2YkzNdYiZ — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) January 12, 2019

The band canceled the first show due to Randy Owen’s severe back spasms.

