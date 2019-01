× Deadly shooting under investigation on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a man died Friday in a shooting on the near west side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Oliver Avenue, east of South Harding Street, around 3 p.m.

The victim was found in a back yard and taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died as a result of the injuries.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation. This story is developing.