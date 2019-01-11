× First snow storm of the season headed our way. Storm warning begins at midnight!

All is quiet on the weather front this morning! Not as cold…remaining dry and wind chills not as harsh. Overall, a decent start to this Friday. We should expect limited sunshine and dry weather to hold through the entire day, as temperatures move into the middle 30’s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

This evening should remain calm until around 3am for downtown Indianapolis. So even plans this evening should be fine for dinner downtown or the Indy Fuel game.

By sunrise tomorrow, snow should be falling steadily across the state, especially in the central and southern part of the state. Snow will continue through the afternoon, as totals mount. For now, it appears the “sweet spot” (deformation zone) for the highest totals should fall right across the I-70 corridor. Map below and subject to change:

Roads will be slick for the entire weekend, although snow begins to taper by sunrise Sunday morning. Drier air works in and the weather pattern will settle to begin a new workweek!