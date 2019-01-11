Fishers population spike has fire department upgrading, relocating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – A boom in population over the past two decades has Fishers firefighters on the move.

The department is relocating at the end of the month, before the city builds them a new headquarters. Demolition will begin in March, with the team expected to be completely moved out by the end of February.

“Started with the department in 1990, and we had something like 8,000 people here in Fishers at the time," said Captain John Mehling of the Fishers Fire Department. "Here we are 27 years later, and we’ve got 90,000 people depending on who you talk to."

When the station was built, the department was made up primarily of volunteers. The department added six other stations over the years. The station near the airport will also be redone. The current situation leaves them at a disadvantage, due to cramped spaces, and increasing repair costs. The department said the fixes are only Band-Aids.

“You can have someone in our office with a winter coat on, and the office next to them, they are sitting in their shorts trying not to dehydrate," Captain Mehling said.

The department will be taking over the first floor of the Indy Fuel apartments, and working underneath the players during the rebuild. The plan is to build a barn-type structure to house the fire trucks.

“They’ve been super nice through the whole process," Captain Mehling said of the players and coaches. “Our IT department already has things set up so, there's gonna be station alerts.”

The department said response times will not be impacted by the relocation. There is currently no completion date for the new station.