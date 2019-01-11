× Innocent bystander hurt when fleeing driver crashes into her car on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An innocent bystander is hurt after a man involved in a police chase crashed into her.

The police chase started on 71st Street and Michigan on Indy’s northwest side around 11:30 p.m. It ended on 71st Street and I-465 on the southbound ramp—just a couple of block away from where it started.

IMPD says they stopped a man for an expired license plate. When the officer walked up to the car, he smelled marijuana.

He asked the man to get out of the car, but the man sped off instead, prompting the police pursuit.

When the driver turned onto the I-465 ramp, he rear-ended a woman’s car, and both vehicles spun out.

Police arrested the pursuit suspect right away.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

Right now, IMPD is working to determine whether he was under the influence.

We will update this story when more information is made available.