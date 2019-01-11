× Legislation making it easier to remove state officials from their jobs filed by lawmaker who accused Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, one of four women who have accused Attorney General Curtis Hill of inappropriately touching them in March, has filed legislation that could impact Hill’s future, making it easier for him and other state officeholders to be removed from their jobs, according to our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

The Munster Democrat didn’t mention Hill in her news release announcing the legislation, but the bills could directly impact him or similar sexual harassment allegations in the future.

One would create a clear path for Hill and other officeholders not mentioned in the state’s constitution to be removed for sexual misconduct. Another would prohibit public officials from using public money to cover legal fees related to a lawsuit or criminal allegation that is outside of the scope of his or her job. The third would make lewd touching, as in Candelaria Reardon’s claim against Hill, a Class A misdemeanor.

Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers say Hill inappropriately touched them during an informal, late-night party celebrating the end of the legislative session at a Downtown bar in March.

