× Police pursuit ends when suspect strikes innocent bystander’s vehicle, injuring driver

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a routine traffic stop ended when a fleeing suspect’s car hit an innocent bystander motorist on the city’s north west side late Thursday.

About 11:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate. When the officer asked the suspect to roll down the window he smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to an IMPD commander at the scene. The officer then asked the suspect to exit the vehicle. Instead, the male driver sped off, prompting the police pursuit.

The chase headed westbound on W. 71 st. St., where the suspect turned onto the southbound ramp to I-465. That’s when his vehicle struck another motorist in a rear-end collision, spinning out both vehicles, according to police.

The female driver of the bystander car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police apprehended the pursuit suspect at the scene.