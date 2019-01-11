Click here for closings and delays

Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 11

Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees Chris Robinson of Pike and Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove (WXIN January 11, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S CHRIS ROBINSON

Pike`s Chris Robinson charges through the lane, spins between defenders, and throws up an acrobatic shot that bounces around a few times before deciding to fall in the basket.

NOMINEE #2 CENTER GROVE'S TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS

Center Grove`s Trayce Jackson-Davis finds room in the low block and throws down a powerful two-handed dunk in the Trojans` double overtime win over Greenwood in the Johnson County Tournament Semifinals.