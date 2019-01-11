× Students expelled from Guerin Catholic after appearing in video mocking another student

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Guerin Catholic High School says the students who appeared in a social media video brutally mocking another student have been expelled.

The school made the announcement Friday with the following statement:

As a follow up regarding the video posted last month, the students in the video are no longer enrolled at Guerin Catholic High School. We consider disciplinary action and the details of the investigation covered under the protection of FERPA and will not release information related to the process.

The video in question showed students dressed in cheerleading outfits as they sat in a car and performed a rap. The lyrics contained vulgar language and profanity directed at another student.

In the video, one of the students said it was a project they had been working on for a while.

Calls for the students’ expulsion intensified after the video came to light, with some alumni saying it was a clear example of bullying.