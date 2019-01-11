Take a look at this: Bus driver saves barefoot baby from cold

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

An eagle-eyed bus driver in Wisconsin rescued a lost child from freezing temperatures and it was all caught on camera.

The woman was driving her route in Milwaukee when she saw a baby girl wandering alone on a freeway overpass, in bare feet.

She quickly stopped the bus and ran to retrieve the crying child.

A passenger offered her coat to warm the girl while they waited for authorities, who arrived shortly to find the child asleep in the driver’s arms.

Police say the child’s mother had left her outside and the Milwaukee County Transit Authority says the child was later reunited with her father.

—

Now, from the frozen Midwest, to sunny Hawaii — where a pair of misplaced stuffed animals ended up getting VIP treatment at a posh resort.

A teddy bear and a stuffed seal were left behind by a family leaving Kauai’s Grand Hyatt.

After the family notified the hotel, the staff didn’t just locate the plush toys, they treated the pair to a five-star luxury experience.

The hotel emailed the family photos of the toys lounging near the resort’s pool, enjoying a relaxing spa treatment and taking in picturesque ocean views.

The stuffed animals were then shipped home and reunited with their owner.

A note included from the hotel said the toys must have been having so much fun, they just had to stay a little longer.