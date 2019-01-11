× Winter storm to impact travel to Colts game

If you’re traveling to the Colts and Chiefs game Friday, you will want to leave as early as possible and be prepared for potentially difficult travel conditions! Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued for Illinois and through Missouri. A wintry mix is already on the radar this Friday morning for southern Missouri. The system is going to track northeast and impact the I-70 corridor west of Indianapolis.

FOX Futurecast has the snowfall moving into the St. Louis area by the early afternoon with the snow filling into Illinois/Missouri Friday evening and night. A heavy, wet snow is expected with the storm as temperatures hover near the freezing mark. The visibility may even drop within the heavier bands of snow tonight. Slick roads are expected and plan for a slow drive.

Forecast models are showing the potential for 5”+ of snowfall for the St. Louis area. Kansas City, which is under the Winter Weather Advisory, could see up to 4” of snow.

The system will be moving out of the Kansas City, MO area by kick-off of the Chiefs vs. Colts game. There still could be slick conditions traveling home from the game due to freezing drizzle, but weather conditions should improve late Saturday night into early Sunday. Be careful if you plan on driving to the game!