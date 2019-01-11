Winter Storm Warning issued with largest January snow storm in 5 years expected Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER STORM WARNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 12 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for most of central Indiana. Snowfall of 6" or more is possible through Saturday into Saturday evening.

Off overnight computer models, there has been a slight shift in the track to the north and an increase of available moisture bringing an increased snowfall forecast for more of central Indiana. The jump of 30 percent more moisture affords snowfall amounts of 6" a real likelihood area-wide. Off an average of seven various computers, the snowfall for Indianapolis has moved up to 6.1" with a range of 4" to 7.6".

Given the slight shift in the track and the continued likelihood of a narrow 'deformation zone', a 30 to 50 mile wide band where snowfall could come at a rate of 1" to 2" per hour, an increase to potential 8" totals are possible. I'm posting below the probability of 4" snowfall by late Saturday night below off a multi-model ensemble forecast from the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center. Note it is a very large area of significant snowfall but we feel very strongly there will be a heavier band develops.

PLANNING THE DAY

Snowfall coverage and intensity increases quickly before sunrise and snow will fall for much of the day on Saturday. The intensity will reach its high late morning to early afternoon and when the snowfall rates of 1" to 2" per hour could occur.

Snowfall accumulation will reach 1" to 3" by sunrise. The snow will accumulate more rapidly during the day. Late Saturday afternoon and evening some drizzle, freezing drizzle is possible in the southern most counties of the viewing area by evening. The storm will shift east overnight Saturday with only lingering snow showers in its wake through Sunday morning. Conditions will be much improved starting Sunday.

