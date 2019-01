× 1 dead following crash on I-70 near Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – One person has died following a crash earlier Saturday near Greenfield.

The crash happened earlier in the day on I-70 near mile marker 103, which is directly north of Greenfield.

Indiana State Police confirm one person has died as crews continue to block of westbound lanes to investigate.

