Colts looking for comeback, trailing Chiefs 24-7 at half

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives for the endzone to for a touchdown as Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs lead the Colts at halftime by a score of 24-7.
The Chiefs’ defense has been the story thus far, holding the Colts to just 91 yards of total offense – most of which came on their last drive.
The Chiefs will get the ball to begin second half.