Gleaners Food Bank receives more than 2,000 hams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hormel Foods and Meijer Food Stores teamed up to give more than 2,000 hams to Gleaners Food Bank on Friday. The hams will provide more than 10,000 meals to Hoosiers in need. The food bank plans to give out meal plans and recipes with the hams. You can donate to Gleaners Food Bank on its website. A $1 donation can provide almost three meals.
