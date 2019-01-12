IMPD asking for assistance locating man wanted for robbery, carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Metro police are asking for help locating a man wanted for robbery and carjacking.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Indiana Ave., in response to a robbery.

Upon arrival, they observed a man sitting on the east sidewalk of Montcalm St.

Officers observed a large bump on the left side of the man’s forehead, and was holding his head and had small cuts on his left hand.

According to IMPD, the man told officers he was walking away from his vehicle, a grey Honda Civic 714TJR, which was parked in a small lot on the southwest corner of 14th and Montcalm, when he heard foot steps and keys jingling as a person rapidly approached him from behind.

He said he was struck from behind and only remembered being hit on the head and the suspect demanding “everything he had”. He said he gave the suspect his phone, wallet and keys, before the suspect ran to his vehicle parked across the street and entered it using his keys.

The vehicle was last seen driving north onto Indiana Ave from 14th St.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately six feet tall, in his late 20’s, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and no shoes.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 31-236-TIPS (8477)