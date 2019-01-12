× It’s not over yet; tracking additional snow showers through the evening

A snowy Saturday! You’ve likely been exercising your snow blowers or snow shoveling muscles throughout the day. Many have already seen over 5″ of snow, with more to come. This is the largest single day January snow we’ve seen, in Indianapolis, since the snowstorm of 2014. Back them, 11.4″ fell on the 5th and a whopping 26.9″ fell for the month.

Snow is easing as dry air works its way in. However, another band of snow will pass through later tonight with another couple inches of accumulation possible.







A little rain may mix in with snow at times as temperatures, mainly in our southern counties, have come just above freezing this afternoon. This means, we will see lower snow totals in those areas.

Slick spots on the roads will remain a concern tonight through early tomorrow morning. If can, it’s best to refrain from traveling as numerous accidents have already taken place today. A travel advisory remains in place for much of central Indiana. Our Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 AM Sunday morning.