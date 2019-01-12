× State police K9 apprehends Indiana man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Thursday afternoon, an Indiana State Police K9 named Loki helped locate and apprehend a man wanted for multiple felonies.

Just before 3:30 p.m., 27-year-old Timothy Johnson fled from police into the woods north of State Route 46 near State Route 37 after a traffic stop. Johnson had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. State police set up a perimeter while K9 Loki and his handler, Trooper Richard Klun, searched for Johnson. A police helicopter helped Loki and Klun find a fenced-in area east of State Route 46 and Arlington Road.

Despite multiple warnings, Johnson did not reveal himself to police. Loki entered the fenced-in area, found Johnson and apprehended him. Johnson was treated at a hospital before police took him into custody.