Tracking the first winter storm of the season!

Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of central Indiana through 7AM Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 3 AM Sunday.

The snow has arrived and filled into central Indiana this Saturday morning. The snow is already beginning to accumulate around the Indianapolis area. We measured 2.8” of snow at the FOX59 studio at 9:00 AM.

Steady snowfall is expected throughout the day and at times heavy bands may develop. Rates between 1” to 2” per hour with are possible within the heavier bands. Slick roads and low visibility are likely as the system travels over the state.

The widespread snow will become more scattered late in the evening. Light snow will remain in the forecast overnight. A rain/snow mix may fall in our southern counties tonight. Lows will drop back into the upper 20s.

The system will exit Indiana by midday Sunday. We are still on track to receive 5” to 7” of snow by Sunday morning for much of the area. The highest totals (isolated 8”) are possible for locations west of Indianapolis. Since rain may mix in the snow in southern Indiana, totals may be lighter compared to Indy.