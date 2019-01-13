× A quiet start to the week; more wintry weather ahead

The snow showers have moved on but not before they left many of us with around a half a foot of snowfall on the ground. The snow pack will take a while to melt away, and the weather these next few days, isn’t going to do much to help.

The snow has pushed well off to our east and back in central Indiana, clouds are starting to break to our north and temperatures are we’re headed for a very chilly night. Lows tonight will drop to the mid teens for most. However, those of us who get more clearing of clouds will likely see temperatures drop into the single digits.

Watch out for slick spots early tomorrow morning. Especially on untreated roadways. Many side streets still have not been fully cleared. A little more sunshine tomorrow as highs peak right around freezing.

Enjoy the quiet beginning to the work week. Before you know it, messy weather will return. We’re tracking the potential for freezing rain late next week and the chance for another round of snow by the weekend. However, slight changes in the track of that system could produce dramatically different results for us. Continue to check back as we will bring you more information on timing, track and snow totals as we get closer to the weekend.