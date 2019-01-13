Box truck worth more than $10,000 stolen from Irvington man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jody Niemantsverdriet is on the lookout for his box truck after he said it was stolen from him Saturday night. The truck was last seen in front of his home on the 200 block of South Audubon Road in Irvington. He said the truck and all the tools inside are worth more than $10,000.

"I locked it. I always do a perimeter check because we’ve had other stuff stolen here," Jody Niemantsverdriet said.

Jody's wife Carmen Niemantsverdriet said the box truck was a huge investment.

"If you have it can you bring it back? We need it. It means more than just the money the tools are worth," Carmen Niemantsverdriet said.

Jody invested a lot of money in the truck and time. "I just got the idea of putting shelves in there, cubbies, an inverter in there so I can have power lights. It was beautiful," Jody Niemantsverdriet explained.

The tools inside were how Jody made a living and took care of his family. A neighbor tells Jody he saw a man drive off in it. The neighbor mistakenly thought it was Jody.

"I wish it was just a tool that could be easily replaced. I really wish that’s all that they have taken from us, but they took a lot more," Carmen Niemantsverdriet said.

Jody looks at his truck being stolen as a setback but isn’t going to let it get him down. "There’s hope you know and even my daughter’s name is Hope. Hope is a big thing. You need it and I would want to tell him there’s hope other than where he is searching for it," Jody Niemantsverdriet said.

An Irvington man is on the lookout for his box truck after he says it was stolen. It was last seen Saturday night on S. Audubon Rd. Inside was more than $10,000 worth of 🛠. Tonight the family explains what this truck means to them & how they’re hoping it will be returned. pic.twitter.com/st5X8Itv6m — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) January 14, 2019

The Niemantsverdriet family asks if you see the box truck to call police.

The truck had an Indiana license plate. The plate number is TK966MBF.