WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Culver's in Westfield hosted a "Dine to Donate" event on Wednesday. Of all the sales that day, 20 percent went to a fund for Mike Wyatt, a worker who was hurt in the explosion at Carmel High School on Dec. 26. Wyatt is expected to be OK, and the money raised will help him get back on his feet.
Culver’s hosts benefit for man hurt in explosion
