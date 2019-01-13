Click here for closings and delays

IMPD officers replace stolen bikes

Posted 1:20 AM, January 13, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last week, two new bikes were stolen off Kimberly Myers' back patio. The bikes were Christmas gifts for her daughter. On Thursday, officers from IMPD's northwest district replaced the bikes. They also provided helmets and locks. IMPD paid for the bikes through the department's community fund.