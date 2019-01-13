INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last week, two new bikes were stolen off Kimberly Myers' back patio. The bikes were Christmas gifts for her daughter. On Thursday, officers from IMPD's northwest district replaced the bikes. They also provided helmets and locks. IMPD paid for the bikes through the department's community fund.
IMPD officers replace stolen bikes
