Snow coming to an end; bitter temperatures to start the week

Light snow showers are still falling southeast of Indianapolis this Sunday morning. The area received an additional half inch to an inch of snowfall overnight. At 7 AM, Indianapolis snowfall total went up to 7.2 inches. On Saturday, Indianapolis had 6.9” of snow, which tied the record high for the date. The record was set back in 1964!

Some of the highest snow reports were north of downtown Indy. Delphi measured 8.0” of snow with more than eight inches falling in Muncie! Several inches fell across central Indiana, which will still create slick roads for Sunday and into Monday morning. Wind speeds picking up out of the northeast today will help some of the snow drift onto roads and interstates.

The snow showers are going to exit our southeastern counties by midday. Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon with highs struggling to rise into the lower 30s.

A clear sky overnight will help temperatures to plummet. Lows will drop into the teens overnight, which will help refreeze untreated surfaces. Black ice may form on sidewalks and streets, so kids will need to be careful walking to the bus stop!

There is going to be more sunshine on Monday, but highs will not exceed the 30 degree mark. We are closely watching another system for next weekend! It may potentially bring a rain/snow mix at the end of the work week and a chance for snow on Saturday.