× 2 people arrested following multi-county chase in southern Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A wanted man led officers on a three-county chase that lasted an hour and ended in two arrests, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when troopers in Monroe County spotted a silver Chevrolet driven by 21-year-old Aaron Taylor, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. When police tried to pull him over, Taylor sped up and went southbound on Sale Street from State Road 46 in Ellettsville.

The chase went through Monroe, Greene and Lawrence counties before Taylor’s car came to a stop on Liberty Drive near Third Street in Bloomington. The pursuit lasted exactly one hour, police said, spanning three counties and 58 miles.

Police said Taylor stopped after the car lost both of its passenger-side tires, which had been deflated by stop sticks police had deployed at several locations. Officers also blocked several intersections to keep traffic away from the pursuit.

Police said Taylor threw a handgun from the vehicle onto Gas Line Road in Lawrence County; officers were able to recover the firearm. Police took Taylor and his passenger, 22-year-old Cassandra Plantz, into custody. Investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of lookalike drug substances in the car.

Taylor was arrested on multiple charges, including dealing a lookalike substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of a lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving and OWI on controlled substance, in addition to previous existing warrants.

Plantz was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of a lookalike substance. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The pursuit involved multiple agencies, including Indiana State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Bloomington Police Department.