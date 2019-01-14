× 3 people tackle gunman who opened fire inside crowded Indiana bingo hall, one person shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police say a man opened fire inside a crowded Indiana VFW post during a bingo game Sunday night, shooting one person.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the shooting happened a little after 7 p.m. inside VFW Post 1114.

Several hundred people were inside getting ready to play bingo when they heard a loud “bang,” a witness told the Evansville Courier & Press.

Evansville Police Sgt. Mark Saltzman said one person was shot with a revolver in the left side of his chest. Saltzman says the shooter and the victim know each other and have a long-standing personal dispute.

Three people tackled the gunman and got the gun out of his hands. They held him down until police arrived. That’s when he was taken into custody.

The victim is continuing to recover in the hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Neither the shooter or the victim have been identified at this time.