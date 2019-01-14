Abused puppy thrown out of car on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police in Indianapolis are hoping someone knows something about an abused dog that was dumped on the far east side.

The incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 10:38 a.m. Witnesses told police a man pulled up at 10021 East Washington Street, which is the address of a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant on the far east side, and threw a bag out of his window.

Inside the bag was a male pit bull puppy that was just a few months old. It had a broken leg and a prolapsed rectum, police said. It’s brownish and grey in color.

The driver of the car was described by police as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s wearing all black clothing, including gloves and a beanie cap. The vehicle he was driving was possibly a newer, silver Ford Fusion.

Police said the puppy is currently recovering from its injuries, which are too graphic for FOX59 to show photos of.

Anyone with any information on the driver, dog or car should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or Nuisance Abatement at 317-327-1270.