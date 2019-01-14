× Authorities at scene of west side accident involving at least 10 people

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a serious auto accident on the west side involving at least 10 people.

Just after 6 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Lyndhurst Drive and Plainfield Ave on the report of an accident.

The Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted that the accident involves 10 patients and has been upgraded to a “level 1 mass casualty.”

We will update this story once more information becomes available.