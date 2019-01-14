× Black ice leads to slick Monday morning commute, crashes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In the aftermath of a winter storm in central Indiana that dropped more than 7 inches of weekend snow, the Monday morning commute for many was impacted by slick pavement and black ice that caused crashes and delays on the roadways.

Indiana State Police and the Wayne Township Fire Department reported multiple crashes due to icy conditions along Interstate 465 on the west side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported traffic was slow going during the morning commute along both I-465 as well as Interstate 70 due to crashes, and the National Weather Service issued an advisory to motorists about black ice on the roadways in the metro.

WTFD & @IndStatePolice working multiple auto accidents on I-465 from W Washington St northbound to 21st Street. pic.twitter.com/hcFEyp90Qt — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 14, 2019

Outside the metro, weather conditions also contributed to morning wrecks throughout central Indiana. Authorities had to shut down State Route 44 near the Shelby/Johnson county line due to a serious injury crash in which a medical helicopter had to be summoned; and similar story in Boone County where State Route 47 was closed between CR 900 East and CR 1000 when a box truck crashed into an SUV, trapping the driver who had to be extricated by firefighters.

Temperatures were expected to reach into the upper 20’s Monday afternoon, causing some melting that “should help to improve area roads that have been treated,” according to Weather Authority meteorologist Jim O’Brien.

Meanwhile, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said drivers need to slow down in these types of driving conditions. He added that snow and ice don’t carry liability insurance — because a crash isn’t the fault of the weather.