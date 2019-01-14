Cold start, but sunshine on the way! Next challenge arrives late week with wintry mix and snow…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clearing in spots and temperatures are slipping into the lower teens out-the-door! A very cold start but no snow falling and sunshine on the way. Bright sunshine should be around today in spots and the winds will remain fairly light. This should mark our best and quietest day of the week. Temperatures will reach the upper 20's and some melting should help to improve area roads that have been treated.

Clouds return on Tuesday and limited sunshine is expected the rest of the week! Although some flurries may emerge on the radar through Wednesday. Our next challenge will arrive on Thursday with a wintry mix in play. All precipitations could appear on the radar: freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain. Be sure to check in often, as this could create a messy solution.

This weekend the potential for another snow storm is possible. Models are locking in on something but of course, the track will not honed in for several days! Could we go back to back weekends of heavy snow!?!