‘I thought I was going to die’: Indy man describes road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis man says he’s thankful to be alive after being shot at a gas station on the city’s northwest side Sunday night.

“Yeah, I thought I was going to die last night,” he said. “I thought it was over for me last night as soon as he started shooting.”

The man, who does not want to be identified, says he was driving to work in the area of 52nd Street and Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, when he started having trouble with another driver. He says the driver was repeatedly slowing down in front of him in traffic, prompting him to pass the driver. Then, he says the other driver passed him and continued to slow down in front of him.

He says the action seemed to be intentional.

Eventually, the man says he and the other driver both pulled into the Speedway gas station at the corner of 52nd and Lafayette Rd. Seconds later, he and the other driver were both out of their cars.

The shooting victim says it was dark in the gas station lot, there were no words exchanged and he never saw the other man point a gun at him.

“I didn’t even notice he was shooting at me,” the man said. “I heard the gunshot, but I just didn’t know.”

He says the first couple shots hit his car. Then, he felt a shot hit him in the upper right side of his back.

“Like, it could have hit my lung,” he said. “I didn’t know that at that time. I didn’t know I had a bullet in me. Like, I still got a bullet in me.”

Immediately after being hit, the victim says he jumped behind his own car for cover as the other man continued firing at him.

“I thought he was going to literally come around the car,” the man said. “I thought it was over. When I was on my back, I’m trying to hear his footsteps.”

A few seconds later, the victim says he could hear the man go back to his car and drive off.

“He thought I was dead, I think he thought I was dead,” he said. “He could have killed me, he could have finished the job. He could have killed me.”

He says he told police he had been shot in a road rage incident before being rushed to a hospital for treatment. IMPD responded to the scene and began to gather evidence. At one point, officers had to move the victim’s car away from the gas pumps because it was smoking and leaking fluids, presenting a potential fire hazard.

At least seven evidence makers were visible in the snow as police gathered information in the gas station lot.

The victim says he doesn’t know exactly how many shots were fired, but he remembers it was the fourth shot that hit him.

“I know when I got shot,” he said. “Ain’t nobody gonna ever forget when they get shot.”

The victim says he never got a good look at the shooter or the car he was in. He says he doesn’t believe it was anybody he knows.

“I don’t know what that was about, I just don’t,” he said.

The case is still under investigation by IMPD. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.