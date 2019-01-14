× Indiana drops first home game of season 66-51 to Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU has work to do. After losing back-to-back road games to Michigan and Maryland, two of the top teams in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers were hoping some home cooking would change their fortunes.

On Monday night, Nebraska brought the energy and rolled the Hoosiers, 66-51.

“That was probably one of the most disappointing games that we’ve played as a team this season, “ said coach Archie Miller. “We didn’t have any energy, any pop, either end of the floor, and we’ve been able to hang our hat on playing hard and playing tough and having a lot of guys in there contributing, and that wasn’t the case here tonight. I didn’t think that we played with near enough energy to compete in this league. Offensively we were just horrendous in the first half. We had a couple opportunities to hang in there, just didn’t have enough.”

Nebraska scored the first nine points of the game, and although Indiana slashed an 18-point deficit to three in the second half, they could get no closer.

Romeo Langford led the way with 18, while senior Juwan Morgan added 17.

The 25th ranked Hoosiers, now 12-5 and 3-3 in conference play, look to snap their three-game losing streak Saturday at arch-rival Purdue Saturday afternoon at Mackey Arena.