Moms asked to pump out donations for first-ever breast milk drive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Moms across Indianapolis are being asked to pump out donations during the city’s first-ever breast milk drive.

The Milk Bank and Community Hospital South are co-hosting the human milk donation drives in the coming weeks.

The Milk Bank says there is a critical need for breast milk donations because the demand from NICUs around the Midwest is higher than the current supply.

Women who are currently or have recently finished lactating are encouraged to donate their stored, surplus milk to care for ill and fragile infants across the region.

Donors will be asked to fill out a medical history form and complete a quick blood draw to determine the best use of their donated milk.

Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited or no medications and herbal supplements. More info about eligibility here.

Below is a list of times and locations of milk drives.

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 3-7 p.m.

Where: The Milk Bank, 5060 E. 62nd St., Suite 128, Indianapolis, IN 46220

When: Monday, Feb. 4, 2018, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Community Hospital South (room number TBA), 1402 E. County Line Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227