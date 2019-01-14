National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants
For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com
For the Sandwich: For the Swiss Fondue
Kosher Salt-pinch 1 cup Dry White Wine
Freshly Ground Pepper 1 Shallot (minced)
2 tablespoon Olive Oil 1 pound Gruyere Cheese (shredded)
4 Hoagie rolls; toasted 1 teaspoon Cornstarch
1 pound shaved Pastrami 1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
2 cups thinly sliced Onions
Directions:
- Place a large sauté pan over high heat.
- When the pan is hot, add some Olive Oil and about half of the Pastrami. Cook for 30 seconds per side then remove to a plate. Repeat with the other half, trying to get as much caramelization as possible.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion with a pinch of salt. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the onions soften and begin to caramelize. Next separate the onions into piles while still in the pan.
- Divide the Pastrami equally and place on top of the onion piles. Using a spatula, remove to a toasted Hoagie Bun and top with Swiss Fondue.
For the Swiss Fondue:
- In a medium saucepan, combine the white wine and shallots. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce for 2-3 minutes.
- Mix together the shredded cheese and cornstarch. When the wine has reduced by a least 1/3, whisk in the cheese/cornstarch mixture. Stir constantly until all of the cheese has melted. Season generously with salt and Dijon mustard.