National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

Photo courtesy of Chef Rob Koeller

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

For the Sandwich:                                         For the Swiss Fondue

Kosher Salt-pinch                                                             1 cup Dry White Wine

Freshly Ground Pepper                                                 1 Shallot (minced)

2 tablespoon Olive Oil                                                    1 pound Gruyere Cheese (shredded)

4 Hoagie rolls; toasted                                                   1 teaspoon Cornstarch

1 pound shaved Pastrami                                             1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard

2 cups thinly sliced Onions

 

Directions:

  1. Place a large sauté pan over high heat.
  2. When the pan is hot, add some Olive Oil and about half of the Pastrami. Cook for 30 seconds per side then remove to a plate.  Repeat with the other half, trying to get as much caramelization as possible.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium and add the onion with a pinch of salt. Cook for 3-5 minutes until the onions soften and begin to caramelize.  Next separate the onions into piles while still in the pan.
  4. Divide the Pastrami equally and place on top of the onion piles. Using a spatula, remove to a toasted Hoagie Bun and top with Swiss Fondue.

 

For the Swiss Fondue:

  1. In a medium saucepan, combine the white wine and shallots. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer. Reduce for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Mix together the shredded cheese and cornstarch. When the wine has reduced by a least 1/3, whisk in the cheese/cornstarch mixture.  Stir constantly until all of the cheese has melted.  Season generously with salt and Dijon mustard.