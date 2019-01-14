× Police: Martinsville man had meth in system during deadly crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police have charged a Martinsville man after they believe he had meth in his system during a deadly crash last year.

Earl Davis, 42, was arrested on Monday after he was initially involved in a deadly crash back on October 9, 2018.

On that morning, police were dispatched to the 6100 block of W. SR 44 on the report of an accident. 37-year-old Chad Kepner, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene and Davis was hospitalized.

Per standard protocol, Davis submitted to a blood test after being involved in the accident.

On Nov. 30, police received the report and say Davis allegedly had meth in his system at the time of the crash.

On Monday, he was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Davis was charged with OWI causing death w/ schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle w/ a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office has notified the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office about Davis’ arrest because he was out on bond while awaiting trial for a child molestation case.