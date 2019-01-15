× 56-year-old woman killed in I-74 crash near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, Ind. – A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday morning following a crash on I-74 in Boone County.

Police say an F-350 pick up truck with a plow on it was headed westbound near mile marker 47 when a Ford Ranger, driven by Dale Tait, 52, of Danville, IL, was traveling eastbound. The truck then lost control, crossed the median and broadsided the F-350.

The Ranger spun out then flipped and both Tait and the passenger, later identified as Teresa Billings, were ejected out of the vehicle. Billings was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tait was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“As you can see behind me this road has been shut down, but it is extremely icy and slick now this is black ice so that could that could have been a contributing factor. The other contributing factor and we’re looking into whether alcohol or drugs were involved as well,” Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said.

The two people in the pickup truck had minor injuries.

All lanes of I-74 were shut down for three hours while police cleared the crash.