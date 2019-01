× All lanes of I-74 closed near Jamestown, one person killed in multi-vehicle crash

JAMESTOWN, Ind. – All lanes of I-74, both eastbound and westbound, are closed near Jamestown due to a deadly, multi-vehicle crash.

Police are asking everyone to avoid WB I-74 as well while they work to clear the scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.