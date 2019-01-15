× Anderson homeowner catches burglar in the act on mobile security system

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man caught a burglar breaking into his home Monday morning thanks to his mobile security system.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner “watched with amazement” as the suspect, 41-year-old Gregory Sills, forced his way into the unoccupied rural residence.

Watching on his mobile device, the resident offered deputies a play-by-play of Sills’ activities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they apprehended Sills hiding within the house, but not before he caused damage while trying to avoid being caught.

Sills is being housed at the Madison County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary, theft, and resisting law enforcement.