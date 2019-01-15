× Colts part ways with offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first ripple in what was expected to be a relatively quiet offseason for the Indianapolis Colts has hit.

The team has fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the decision. NFL Network first reported the move.

The departure of DeGuglielmo comes less than 24 hours after general manager Chris Ballard confirmed all of Frank Reich’s assistant coaches were under contract, but that “we’re still in the evaluation” process.

“We evaluate everybody,” he said.

DeGuglielmo oversaw the tremendous upgrade of the Colts’ offensive line. After allowing a league-high 56 sacks in 2017, it yielded a league-low 18 this season. It also paved the way for Marlon Mack to rush for 908 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing four games.

NFL Network reported DeGuglielmo’s departure was a matter of Reich wanting to have his own assistant coaches in place. DeGuglielmo was one of three coaches already under contract when Ballard had an agreement in place with Josh McDaniels before McDaniels reneged. Also brought in before Reich was named head coach were defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and defensive line coach Mike Phair.

