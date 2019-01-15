Today in our money matters segment we are talking about things that drive the economy that aren't always talked about in the headlines. Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers is here. So what are some issues we might not be aware of?
Factors that drive the economy
-
Stock market outlook in 2019
-
Ways to save on your taxes
-
Encore careers for retirees
-
Tips on saving for holiday spending
-
Best ways to save for children and grandchildren
-
-
Historic December for stock market
-
The importance of emergency funds
-
How Strategic Wealth can help you
-
Comparing Black Friday online sales with retail sales
-
Tips on recovering financially after divorce
-
-
What rising interest rates mean for your wallet
-
Financial expert discusses recent stock market volatility, what it means for Hoosiers
-
Gov. Holcomb nixes plan to toll Indiana interstates for now