Family of man killed in block party shooting offering reward for information

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed during a block party more than two years ago. They're raising their own reward money, hoping it will lead to new information on the suspect.

"CJ was a great guy," said Shannon Joseph of his nephew. "He was full of live, he was full of love, and we truly, truly miss him.”

Christopher "CJ" Joseph, 26, had a bright future ahead of him. The high school and college soccer player earned his bachelor's degree from Central State University and was recently engaged when he attended a block party on MLK near Watkins Park in August of 2016.

“He loved people and he loved to be around people," Shannon Joseph said. "That's why going to the park was something just out of the norm he would do. And unexpectedly, he didn't make it home that night.”

Police believe an argument in the middle of the street erupted in gunfire, striking three people including CJ, who was shot in the chest. He later died at a nearby hospital.

“It was a very traumatic night for us because it was something totally unexpected," Shannon said. "You see it on the news, you see it on TV and you don't think it will happen to you.”

In the two years since the shooting, the shooter has not been caught. With a crowd full of witnesses, the family wants someone to speak up.

“We know somebody knows information," Shannon said. "He was not there alone, the gunman was not there alone I’m sure. There were people by him when he pulled the trigger, there were folks with them, there were other folks that were wounded that may have seen something.”

The family has started a GoFundMe account. The goal is to raise $50,000 for a reward, which will be given to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

“We're just trying to give some incentive to someone to finally come up and say they know something about what happened that night on August 7, 2016,” Shannon said.

He hopes this information will bring justice for CJ, and will help prevent other crimes this person could commit in the future.

Anyone with information on the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.